Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding net Thursday
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Thursday's road matchup with San Jose, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck has been extremely inconsistent this season, as he followed up a three-game stretch in which he allowed just one goal per outing by conceding 11 goals in his last trio of starts. Considering the youngster is 5-5-0 with a 2.94 GAA as the visitor this year, fantasy owners may want to consider alternative options.
