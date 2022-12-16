Hellebuyck made 25 saves during a 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Predators on Thursday.

Hellebuyck, who entered Thursday second in the NHL with a .926 save percentage, denied Cody Glass after the Predators center stickhandled between his legs and drove to the net. The key save kept the score tied at 1-1 with 10:53 remaining in the third period, helping force the extra stanza. Hellebuyck (15-7-1) snapped a two-game losing streak in which he surrendered nine tallies.