Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

With the contest tied 2-2 late in the third period and seemingly heading to overtime, Brady Tkachuk scored on the power play for the game-winning goal to give Hellebuyck five consecutive losses. The Jets have struggled to score during his losing streak, but Hellebuyck has only posted a save percentage above .900 twice during that stretch. Winnipeg has confirmed that Laurent Brossoit will be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with the Kings.