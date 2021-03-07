Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 19 Montreal shots before being replaced in the second period of Saturday's 7-1 loss.

His postgame quote said it all: "I felt great out there, I thought the guys were good in front of me. So they had a good night, hats off to them. They took it to us tonight." Hellebuyck is a fine fantasy start; the Jets just got schooled Saturday night.

