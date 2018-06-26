Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Handed qualifying offer

Hellebuyck was tendered a qualifying offer by Winnipeg on Monday.

The move to qualify Hellebuyck is more a formality than anything else, as the club is working on locking the netminder into a long-term deal. The Michigan native firmly cemented himself as the No. 1 last season and will likely command a deal similar to that of Pittsburgh's Matt Murray, who signed a three-year, $11.25 million deal ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.