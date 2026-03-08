Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 23 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hellebuyck dialed in down the stretch to allow the Jets to score the game-tying tally with just under five minutes remaining in regulation before Josh Morrissey sent him home with the win. Overall, Hellebuyck now has a 16-16-9 record, a 2.73 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. Since returning from the Olympics, the 32-year-old netminder has been unbeaten in regulation and has won each of his last three starts. Hellebuyck has a bright fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season while the Jets make a push for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.