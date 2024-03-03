Hellebuyck made 32 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

After a scoreless first period, Carolina beat Hellebuyck three times in the second to take control of the game. The Jets flipped the script in the final frame however, as the netminder shut the door while his teammates finally solved Pyotr Kochetkov. Incredibly, Hellebuyck has given up more than three goals in a game only twice since the beginning of November, and on the season he ranks among the league leaders in wins (29), GAA (2.25) and save percentage (.924).