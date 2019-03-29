Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Has allowed nine goals in last two

Hellebuyck made 39 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Thursday night.

Ugh. His single-game save percentage was just .886, which hurts at this time of the year. Hellebuyck has dropped two straight and allowed nine goals in those starts. That's after a 4-0-1 run with six goals allowed total. Hellebuyck is a great goalie whose inconsistency is going to make you lose sleep until the season's end.