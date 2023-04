Hellebuyck made 43 saves in a 5-4 double overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Saturday.

The Golden Knights went up 4-1 after two frames, including two snipes on the power play. But Winnipeg turned on the jets and mounted a three-goal comeback in the final frame to force overtime. Hellebuyck had no chance on the eventual winner. A clearing pass ricocheted off a player straight to Michael Amadio in the high slot, and he wired an off-balance shot that went crossbar and in.