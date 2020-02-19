Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Holds off Kings

Hellebuyck made 31 saves Tuesday in a 6-3 victory over Los Angeles.

Hellebuyck has been a busy goaltender during the month of Feburary, topping 30 saves in six of his eight starts. He's turned that into a 5-2-1 record with a solid .927 save percentage. Tuesday's outing was Hellebuyck's 50th appearance of the season and there's no reason Winnipeg won't continue to ride the 26-year-old down the stretch.