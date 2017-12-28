Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 25 shots in his return to the Jets' lineup during a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.

Despite the win, three goals allowed isn't that great, especially when the Jets outshot the Oilers by 14 attempts. Hellebuyck has struggled in December, putting up six showings where his save percentage was under .900. He got away with it tonight, but your fantasy team probably wasn't as fortunate. He's a great buy-low option, but for now, he shouldn't start for most fantasy owners until he gets things straightened out.