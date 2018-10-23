Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Holds on for comeback win

Hellebuyck turned away 30 of 34 shots in Mondays 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

The Jets were down 3-1 heading into the third period, but the team rallied three goals while Hellebuyck allowed just one to send the game to overtime where Jacob Trouba sealed the deal. Despite the win, it was another suspect outing for Hellebuyck, as its the third time in four games he allowed more than three goals and posted below a .900 save percentage.