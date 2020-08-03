Hellebuyck made 28 saves during Monday's 3-2 win over the Flames in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Staked to a 2-0 lead, Hellebuyck lost his focus a bit in the second period as Calgary struck for two goals in six minutes, but the 27-year-old netminder shut the door in the third after Nikolaj Ejlers potted the eventual game-winner. With the series now tied at one game apiece, Hellebuyck won't get a breather -- the Jets and Flames will be right back at it Tuesday night.