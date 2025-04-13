Hellebuyck saved 28 of 32 shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Saturday's performance was out of character for Hellebuyck, who has allowed four goals or more just eight times across 62 appearances this season. He allowed both a shorthanded and power-play goal in the first period before he allowed two more tallies late in the third period. After Josh Morrissey tied the game to send it to overtime, Hellebuyck took care of business in the extra frame before stopping two attempts in the shootout en route to the victory. The 31-year-old netminder is up to a 46-12-3 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .924 save percentage this year. Hellebuyck is as close to a shoo-in for the Vezina Trophy as a goaltender can be as he is on pace to finish the season as the third netminder in NHL history to lead the league in wins, save percentage, GAA and shutouts. The real conversation picks up when discussing Hellebuyck's chances for the Hart Trophy. If he can bounce back and put together a few more quality starts to end the season, he has a real chance to take home both awards at the end of the season. However, his turnaround will be most important for the Jets to make a deep run in the postseason.