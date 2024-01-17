Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

After being on the wrong side of a shutout on Saturday, Hellebuyck was sharp for Winnipeg as he finished with a .946 save percentage. The Islanders made it close early in the third on an Anders Lee wrist shot to make it 3-2 but Hellebuyck kicked away the remaining 10 shots fired at him to guarantee the win. The Jets have three days off until they return to the ice on Saturday when they host the Senators.