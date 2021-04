Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The Jets had a seemingly comfortable 4-1 lead midway through the third period, but the Sens struck twice in a little over six minutes to make things interesting. Hellebuyck is 6-2-1 over his last nine starts, and on the season the 27-year-old carries a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage.