Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck picked up his third straight win, although the Flames put up more of a fight than the Canucks did in the last two games. The 27-year-old goalie has allowed just three goals total in his last three outings. He's up to 16-9-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 27 appearances. Laurent Brossoit is already confirmed for Saturday's game, but Hellebuyck will likely finish the three-game set versus the Flames on Monday.