Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Holds Predators at bay
Hellebuyck made 38 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Nashville.
Hellebuyck remains unbeaten on the road this month, in three starts, and now holds a 10-6-1 record in 2019-20. He was perfect apart from Nick Bonino's goal in the second period. Next up are the Stars on Thursday, and the Jets have yet to announce who will man the visitors' crease for that one.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.