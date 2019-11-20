Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Holds Predators at bay

Hellebuyck made 38 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Hellebuyck remains unbeaten on the road this month, in three starts, and now holds a 10-6-1 record in 2019-20. He was perfect apart from Nick Bonino's goal in the second period. Next up are the Stars on Thursday, and the Jets have yet to announce who will man the visitors' crease for that one.