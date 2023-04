Hellebuyck turned aside 19 of 21 shots in a 6-2 win over San Jose on Monday.

Hellebuyck earned his fourth victory in his last five games, a span in which he's surrendered just eight goals on 141 shots. He has a 36-25-2 record, a 2.52 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 63 appearances this season. The Jets haven't clinched their playoff berth yet, so there's a chance Hellebuyck might go back-to-back with a game Tuesday in Minnesota.