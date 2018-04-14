Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Holds Wild to one goal
Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 17 shots Friday, earning a 4-1 win over Minnesota in Game 2.
This was one-way traffic in the shot department, and Hellebuyck shut the Wild down completely before yielding Zach Parise's goal in the final minute. Minnesota managed just 11 shots at full strength and only has 37 shots in two games at Bell MTS Place. If that continues in Minnesota, not only will Hellebuyck remain a top fantasy player, but the Jets will also be in prime position to make short work of the Wild.
