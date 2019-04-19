Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Home ice is kryptonite for 'tender
Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Hellebuyck's game has gone up and down like a yo-yo this season and it's been no different this postseason. The Jets were up 2-0 heading into the third on Thursday night and Hellebuyck surrendered three goals, including the winner with just 15 seconds left. He has now lost all three home games this postseason. The good news is he's won both road games, so heading into St. Louis on Saturday could give him the advantage. Maybe.
