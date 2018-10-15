Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Home starter Tuesday

Hellebuyck will man the home net against the Oilers on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck broke out in a big way last season, posting a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage. This year isn't going quite as smoothly thus far, he has a 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage though four starts, but this will be only his second home game, which should help.