Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Hosting Ducks on Sunday

Hellebuyck will man the home crease Sunday against the Ducks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

After a four-game winning streak during which he allowed a total of two goals, Hellebuyck suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Stars in his last start. He has a nice opportunity to get back into the win column against a bottom-10 Anaheim offense that's scoring only 2.66 goals per game.