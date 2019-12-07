Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Hosting Ducks on Sunday
Hellebuyck will man the home crease Sunday against the Ducks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
After a four-game winning streak during which he allowed a total of two goals, Hellebuyck suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Stars in his last start. He has a nice opportunity to get back into the win column against a bottom-10 Anaheim offense that's scoring only 2.66 goals per game.
