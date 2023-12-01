Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Hellebuyck was sharp for the most part Thursday, holding Edmonton scoreless through the first two frames. However, Darnell Nurse tied the game at 1-1 midway through the third period before Leon Draisaitl scored the eventual game-winner on a power play. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck has now lost back-to-back starts despite allowing just two goals in each game. He falls to 10-6-1 with a .911 save percentage on the season. The Jets will be back in action Saturday for a home matchup with the Blackhawks.