Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Impressive effort not enough
Hellebuyck allowed two goals in 43 shots in Saturday's loss to the Canadiens.
Hellebuyck did everything he could to keep the Jets in this game, but it wasn't enough as the skaters in front of him didn't provide enough offensive support. The team is barely hanging onto the Central Division lead as both the Predators and Blues are just two points behind in the standings, and the Jets don't have an easy outlook with four road games to close out the campaign.
