Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Hellebuyck has won three of his last four starts, and the star netminder has posted a save percentage of at least .950 in each of those wins, so his numbers continue to rank among the league's elite in several categories. He's already achieved a career-high 39 wins, but he's also posted a 1.98 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his 51 appearances this season.
