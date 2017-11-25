Hellebuyck saved 30 of 31 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

After allowing five goals in his previous outing, this was an encouraging rebound from Hellebuyck. He now sports an impressive 12-2-2 record for the campaign with an equally sound .928 save percentage and 2.38 GAA. Additionally, the Jets have quickly -- and somewhat quietly -- climbed their way into the Presidents' Trophy race. Steve Mason has also been playing well and projects to receive the occasional start, but the 24-year-old American's numbers speak for themselves. Hellebuyck is closing in on matchup-proof status.