Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Improves to 12-2-2
Hellebuyck saved 30 of 31 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.
After allowing five goals in his previous outing, this was an encouraging rebound from Hellebuyck. He now sports an impressive 12-2-2 record for the campaign with an equally sound .928 save percentage and 2.38 GAA. Additionally, the Jets have quickly -- and somewhat quietly -- climbed their way into the Presidents' Trophy race. Steve Mason has also been playing well and projects to receive the occasional start, but the 24-year-old American's numbers speak for themselves. Hellebuyck is closing in on matchup-proof status.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows five in loss to Preds•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among NHL's best 'tenders•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Emerges victorious against Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...