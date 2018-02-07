Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Improves to 19-1-2 at home
Hellebuyck made 21 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Hellebuyck wasn't at his best, but he was still able to pull off a victory without ever trailing in the contest. The All-Star netminder has been absolutely sensational in the front of the raucous Bell MTS Place crowd, with a 19-1-2 record and a GAA just a shade over 2.00 at home.
