Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In crease Sunday
Hellebuyck will start in the blue paint at home Sunday against the Flyers, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck took a tough loss the last time out despite allowing just one goal on 27 shots to the Blues. He will face a tough task as he looks to get back in the win column Saturday against a Flyers club notching 3.25 goals per game on the road this season.
