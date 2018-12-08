Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In crease Sunday

Hellebuyck will start in the blue paint at home Sunday against the Flyers, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck took a tough loss the last time out despite allowing just one goal on 27 shots to the Blues. He will face a tough task as he looks to get back in the win column Saturday against a Flyers club notching 3.25 goals per game on the road this season.