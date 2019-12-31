Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Avs

Hellebuyck will guard the crease on the road versus Colorado on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck has been struggling of late, as he went 1-3-1 with a 3.64 GAA in his previous five contests. The netminder will be tasked with shutting down the league's most potent offense (3.59 goals per game). Despite the recent slump, the 26-year-old was named to the NHL All-Star Game.