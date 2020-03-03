Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Buffalo
Hellebuyck will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus the Sabres, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck struggled in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a stumbling Sabres squad that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Occupying crease Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Silences high-scoring Capitals•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Capitals•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes tough loss Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set for road start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.