Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Buffalo

Hellebuyck will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus the Sabres, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck struggled in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a stumbling Sabres squad that's lost three straight games.