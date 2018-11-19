Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Canucks
Hellebuyck will tend the twine in Monday's matchup with Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.67 GAA. The Michigan-born netminder was given the day off against Buffalo on Friday and should be well rested for his clash with a Canucks squad that is averaging a mere 28.8 shots (fourth fewest in the league).
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 27 shots in win over Caps•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Wednesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Beats Devils•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns it around versus Avalanche•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine against Colorado•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...