Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Canucks

Hellebuyck will tend the twine in Monday's matchup with Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.67 GAA. The Michigan-born netminder was given the day off against Buffalo on Friday and should be well rested for his clash with a Canucks squad that is averaging a mere 28.8 shots (fourth fewest in the league).