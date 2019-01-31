Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Jackets

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with Columbus, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck posted a 3-1-0 record in his previous four outings along with a .925 save percentage, and will look to keep piling up wins Thursday. In his only other career outing against Columbus, the young netminder gave up four goals on 29 shots, but still managed to walk away with a win thanks to his high-powered offense.