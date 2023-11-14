Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Devils, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Stars, surrendering three goals on just 29 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll try to secure his seventh win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping New Jersey team that's lost three of its last four contests.