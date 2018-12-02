Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Rangers

Hellebuyck will draw the start for Sunday's tilt against the Rangers, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck hasn't been himself over his last handful of starts. He's 2-2-0 in his last five outings, coughing up 18 goals with a subpar .865 save percentage. On the year, he owns a 3.09 GAA, a significant drop-off from the 2.36 he registered last season. Fantasy owners should still show patience, as Hellebuyck should figure things out.

