Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against visiting Habs

Hellebuyck will defend the home net against the Canadiens on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck reportedly was omitted from morning skate as the clear sign that he'll be preserving his energy for the evening's showdown versus a Habs team that ranks 17th in road scoring at 2.77 goals per game. Winnipeg has already clinched a playoff spot, so it's all about Hellebuyck fine-tuning his game ahead of what the Jets hope will be a long run at the Stanley Cup.