Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal for Game 4
Hellebuyck will guard the cage in Thursday's Game 4 against the Predators in Winnipeg.
Hellebuyck was a bit shaky in Game 3, surrendering four goals on 30 shots, but he did enough to pick up his sixth win of the postseason thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and help his team take a stranglehold on the series by picking up a second straight home victory Thursday evening.
