Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Friday's road clash with the Ducks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck returns to the Jets' crease after getting the night off Wednesday. Perhaps coach Paul Maurice felt his netminder needed some rest after playing 10 of Winnipeg's previous 11 outings and giving up five goals on 29 shots against the Predators his last time out. While the Michigan native's numbers are still solid as the visitor -- a 4-2-1 record with a 2.71 GAA -- he is not nearly as dominant as he is at home, where he has yet to lose in regulation.
