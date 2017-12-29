Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod against the visiting Islanders on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck didn't lose in regulation between his previous four outings and will look to keep rolling versus New York. The Michigan native's .919 save percentage is the highest of his young NHL career, which is indicative of the breakout performance he is putting together this season. The netminder will try to secure his 20th win of the year, but faces a tough test against the Isles' second-ranked offense putting up 3.54 goals per game.
