Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine against the Sabres at home Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Despite the overtime loss against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Hellebuyck remains undefeated in regulation through his last seven outings. A matchup with the league's most inept offense (2.20 goals per game) should bode well for the netminder's chance of securing win No. 22 of the season.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes overtime loss Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among top-five twinetenders across NHL•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Making third straight start Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 20th win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...