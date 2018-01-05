Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine against the Sabres at home Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Despite the overtime loss against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Hellebuyck remains undefeated in regulation through his last seven outings. A matchup with the league's most inept offense (2.20 goals per game) should bode well for the netminder's chance of securing win No. 22 of the season.