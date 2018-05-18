Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 4 clash with Vegas, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck's numbers in the Jets' previous two contests have been far from stellar -- a .895 save percentage and 3.08 GAA -- but there was little doubt he was going to be back between the pipes Friday. The Michigan native has the unenviable task of trying to match the performance of opposing netminder Marc-Andre Fleury -- who has registered four shutouts in the playoffs.