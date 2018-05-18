Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 4 clash with Vegas, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck's numbers in the Jets' previous two contests have been far from stellar -- a .895 save percentage and 3.08 GAA -- but there was little doubt he was going to be back between the pipes Friday. The Michigan native has the unenviable task of trying to match the performance of opposing netminder Marc-Andre Fleury -- who has registered four shutouts in the playoffs.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows three in defeat•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In net for Game 3•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Concedes three to Golden Knights•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets by with 19 saves in Game 1•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Golden Knights•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...