Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Friday's home matchup with the Blues, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Despite giving up nine goals between his last three appearances, Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak. With a power play that is converting a 29.3 percent (second highest in the league), the netminder should have plenty of offensive support. In eight career meetings with the Blues, the Michigan native is 6-2-0 with a .941 save percentage.