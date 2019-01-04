Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Friday's road clash with the Penguins, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will face the difficult task of shutting down a Pittsburgh squad that is riding a seven-game winning streak, during which it is scoring four goals per game. Special teams will likely be the key to the netminder getting a win, as both teams are ranked in the top-five on the power play (Winnipeg 28.1 percent and Pittsburgh 27.0 percent).