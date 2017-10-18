Hellebuyck will get the starting nod against Minnesota on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

If coach Paul Maurice had any doubts about whether to utilize Hellebuyck versus the Wild, they were probably squashed when Steve Mason got shelled for five goals in his matchup with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The two netminders have been as different as night and day. Hellebuyck is 3-0-0 with a 2.11 GAA while Mason's record sits at 0-3-0 including a 5.96 GAA. For the time being, the 24-year-old Hellebuyck is firmly entrenched as the No. 1 in Winnipeg.