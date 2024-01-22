Hellebuyck will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has just one regulation loss in his last 16 outings, posting a 13-1-2 record and 1.68 GAA along the way. With his strong run of form, the backstop is currently the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, though he'll need to continue to stave off Thatcher Demko and Jeremy Swayman for the top spot.