Hellebuyck will get the starting nod against the Oilers at home Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

With just 10 games remaining, Hellebuyck will almost certainly miss the 30-win mark for the first time since 2016-17. The 27-year-old netminder has been inconsistent at best this season, including giving up four or more goals on five different occasions this year, including twice to Edmonton.