Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home versus Ottawa on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will be making his fourth consecutive appearance for the Jets, having gone 2-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and .947 save percentage in his last three games. The Jets don't have any back-to-backs on the upcoming schedule, so it's not clear when Hellebuyck might get a night off in favor of Laurent Brossoit.