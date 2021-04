Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Saturday's game in Montreal, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

After allowing at least three goals in eight straight outings to begin March, Hellebuyck has turned things around. Since March 22, the 27-year-old is 6-1-1 with a tremendous 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage. Hellebuyck has beaten the Canadiens five times in seven starts this season, allowing 19 goals on 221 shots (.914 save percentage).