Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Saturday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak while Philadelphia is bogged down in a five-game slump. The netminder was probably headed for some extra rest to prepare him for the postseason, but an injury to backup Steve Mason (lower body) probably ended any discussions of resting Hellebuyck. Having defeated the Devils for his 35th win Thursday, the 23-year-old set the record for most wins in a season in franchise history.