Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Sunday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The 24-year-old is becoming a pretty solid NHL goaltender with a 28-7-8 record this season. His 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage are both top 10 across the league. Fantasy owners are surely happy with Hellebuyck this season, and he should be started with confidence.